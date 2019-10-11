Trump Says US May Mediate Deal Between Turkey, Kurds

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) The United States may mediate a deal between Turkey and the Kurds amid the Turkish military offensive in the northern Syria, US President Donald Trump said on Thursday.

"Now Turkey is attacking the Kurds, who have been fighting each other for 200 years," Trump said via Twitter.

"We have one of three choices: Send in thousands of troops and win militarily, hit Turkey very hard financially and with sanctions, or mediate a deal between Turkey and the Kurds!"