UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says US May Mediate Deal Between Turkey, Kurds

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 01:40 AM

Trump Says US May Mediate Deal Between Turkey, Kurds

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) The United States may mediate a deal between Turkey and the Kurds amid the Turkish military offensive in the northern Syria, US President Donald Trump said on Thursday.

"Now Turkey is attacking the Kurds, who have been fighting each other for 200 years," Trump said via Twitter.

"We have one of three choices: Send in thousands of troops and win militarily, hit Turkey very hard financially and with sanctions, or mediate a deal between Turkey and the Kurds!"

Related Topics

Syria Turkey Twitter Trump United States May

Recent Stories

France Urges Emergency Meeting of Anti-IS Coalitio ..

2 hours ago

UAE thrash Indonesia 5-0 in Asian qualifiers for 2 ..

2 hours ago

Norway Stops Supplying Military Goods to Turkey Du ..

2 hours ago

Egypt's Sisi Denounces Turkish Offensive in Northe ..

2 hours ago

OAS Calls for Investigation Into Cases of Use of F ..

2 hours ago

Turkish Troops to Move 19 Miles Deep Into Syria - ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.