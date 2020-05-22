UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says US May Need Another Coronavirus Relief Package

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 02:30 AM

Trump Says US May Need Another Coronavirus Relief Package

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The United States may need another coronavirus relief package to help the economy rebound from the effects of the measures imposed to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic, US President Donald Trump told reporters during a tour at a Ford motor company facility in Michigan.

"I think we will, I think we're going to be helping people out, we're going to be getting some money for them," Trump said when asked about Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's statement earlier that one more relief package may be necessary to help the US economy recover.

Trump declined to comment on what he would like the relief package to include, but said his administration has a very specific plan that will be announced at an appropriate time.

Last week, the House of Representatives passed a $3 trillion relief package but the measure is almost certainly expected to be rejected by the Senate.

Trump and the Republicans oppose the bill because it grants stimulus payments to undocumented immigrants in the United States, imposes a ban sharing of information about lower-cost health insurance choices and eliminate voter identification requirements, among other issues.

The United States has earmarked about $3 trillion in relief in previous packages, including more than $2.1 trillion in the initial CARES Act.

Related Topics

Senate Company Trump United States Money May From Ford Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Al Ain Zoo celebrates World Turtle Day

47 minutes ago

Sharjah Media City launches new Freelancer Package

2 hours ago

RTA Director General discusses cooperation, implic ..

2 hours ago

Virtual session held on &#039;Food Security and Co ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Municipality enforces building control measu ..

2 hours ago

Ma’an’s ‘Together We Are Good’ programme t ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.