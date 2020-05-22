Trump Says US May Need Another Coronavirus Relief Package

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The United States may need another coronavirus relief package to help the economy rebound from the effects of the measures imposed to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic, US President Donald Trump told reporters during a tour at a Ford motor company facility in Michigan.

"I think we will, I think we're going to be helping people out, we're going to be getting some money for them," Trump said when asked about Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's statement earlier that one more relief package may be necessary to help the US economy recover.

Trump declined to comment on what he would like the relief package to include, but said his administration has a very specific plan that will be announced at an appropriate time.

Last week, the House of Representatives passed a $3 trillion relief package but the measure is almost certainly expected to be rejected by the Senate.

Trump and the Republicans oppose the bill because it grants stimulus payments to undocumented immigrants in the United States, imposes a ban sharing of information about lower-cost health insurance choices and eliminate voter identification requirements, among other issues.

The United States has earmarked about $3 trillion in relief in previous packages, including more than $2.1 trillion in the initial CARES Act.