Trump Says US May Send Oil Companies to Syria to Boost Kurd Cash Flow

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) The United States is ready to help Kurds in northeastern Syria to obtain cash flow from oil assets, US President Donald Trump said during a cabinet meeting on Monday.

"We will work something out with the Kurds so that they have some money, they have some cash flow," Trump said. "Maybe we will get one of our big oil companies to go in and do it properly."

Trump said Syria's northeast is not an oil rich region "but everybody is fighting for whatever there is.

"

On October 9, Turkey began a military operation in northeast Syria to clear its border of Kurdish militants and terrorists. The offensive was launched just days after Trump decided to withdraw some 1,000 US troops from the area.

On October 17, the United States and Turkey agreed to a five-day ceasefire to allow for the withdrawal of Kurdish forces from northeast Syria. Both Ankara and the Kurds have accused each other of violating the truce.