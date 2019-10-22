UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says US May Send Oil Companies To Syria To Boost Kurd Cash Flow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 12:30 AM

Trump Says US May Send Oil Companies to Syria to Boost Kurd Cash Flow

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) The United States is ready to help Kurds in northeastern Syria to obtain cash flow from oil assets, US President Donald Trump said during a cabinet meeting on Monday.

"We will work something out with the Kurds so that they have some money, they have some cash flow," Trump said. "Maybe we will get one of our big oil companies to go in and do it properly."

Trump said Syria's northeast is not an oil rich region "but everybody is fighting for whatever there is.

"

On October 9, Turkey began a military operation in northeast Syria to clear its border of Kurdish militants and terrorists. The offensive was launched just days after Trump decided to withdraw some 1,000 US troops from the area.

On October 17, the United States and Turkey agreed to a five-day ceasefire to allow for the withdrawal of Kurdish forces from northeast Syria. Both Ankara and the Kurds have accused each other of violating the truce.

Related Topics

Militants Syria Turkey Oil Trump Ankara United States Money October Border From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif shifted to Services Hospital for medi ..

13 minutes ago

Fintech Abu Dhabi Festival kicks off with investor ..

37 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid inaugurates 21st WETEX, 4th Duba ..

37 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai an opportunity for region to make ..

52 minutes ago

UAE beat Hong Kong, topping Group B table in T20 c ..

52 minutes ago

Registration opens for 6th Sharjah Women’s Sport ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.