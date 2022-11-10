Trump Says US Midterm Election Was Somewhat Disappointing But Was Still Very Big Win

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that this year's midterm election was somewhat disappointing but underscored it was still a very big win for Republicans.

"While in certain ways yesterday's election was somewhat disappointing, from my personal standpoint it was a very big victory - 219 WINS and 16 Losses in the General - Who has ever done better than that?" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Republicans are projected to win the majority in the House of Representatives, but the Senate is still up for grabs with three seats still in play as both Republicans and Democrats hold 48 seats in the upper chamber.