Trump Says US Militia Groups Must Stand Down, Let Police Handle Riots

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on US militia groups to stand down and let law enforcement quell violent civil unrest in the United States.

Trump faced backlash after he did not denounce white supremacy when asked during Tuesday night's debate against Democratic rival Joe Biden.

"I don't know who the Proud Boys are... I can only say they have to stand down and let law enforcement do their work," Trump told reporters outside the White House. "Everybody, whatever group you're talking about, let law enforcement do the work."