Trump Says US Mobilized Military Amid Riots, Dispatching Thousands of Armed Troops to DC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) US President Donald Trump in a press conference said he is taking presidential action to mobilize all available Federal resources to respond to the ongoing protests over the death of George Floyd including the deployment of thousands of armed troops to quell riots in the nation's capital city.

"I am taking immediate presidential action to stop the violence and restore security and safety in America," Trump said on Monday. "I am mobilizing all available federal resources, civilian and military, to stop the rioting and looting. To end the destruction and arson. And to protect the rights of law-abiding Americans."

Trump further said if the governors of US states refuse to take actions necessary to end riots, he will deploy the US military to "quickly solve the problem for them." Trump added that he is dispatching thousands of "heavily-armed" soldiers, military personnel and law enforcement officers to stop the rioting and looting in Washington, DC.

In addition, Trump said the ongoing protests for Floyd have been derailed by acts of domestic terrorism, including arson, looting, and rioting.

The US president said the chaos is the work of professional agitators and provocateurs - anarchists and the far-left movement Antifa, among others - and put them on notice, vowing to enforce law and order.

After the press conference in the Rose Garden, Trump walked across Lafayette Square, which is a park located in front of the White House, to visit the historical St. Johns church. The church was damaged in a small fire started by rioters late Sunday night. The church is significant because it has been visited by every US president since James Madison.

Television footage on CNN on Monday evening showed a large number of police officers in riot gear aggressively charge protesters while deploying tear gas to push the demonstration back in order to clear the area for Trump.

On May 25, the 46-year old Floyd, an African American, died in Minneapolis police custody after a white officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck for at least eight minutes. Video evidence surfaced the following day which has sparked nationwide protests many of which have led to violence and rioting.