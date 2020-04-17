Trump Says US Must Be Vigilant to Prevent Viruses Entering From Abroad

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump during a press briefing said the United States must be vigilant to prevent viruses from entering the United States from abroad.

"As we begin a science-based reopening, we must be extra vigilant in blocking the foreign entry of the virus from abroad," Trump said on Thursday.

Trump also said the goal of his administration is to be able to respond to future outbreaks "rapidly."