Trump Says US Must Boost Strength of Police Forces

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) The United States should bolster police because it needs stronger law enforcement forces, President Donald Trump said during a roundtable discussion in the state of Texas.

"We are going to have stronger police forces because that is what we need," Trump said on Thursday.

The city of Minneapolis, he added, saw "three nights of hell" during recent protests over the death of African American George Floyd. The president said he sent the National Guard in and "it was a miracle, just everything stopped."