UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says US Must Boost Strength Of Police Forces

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 02:40 AM

Trump Says US Must Boost Strength of Police Forces

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) The United States should bolster police because it needs stronger law enforcement forces, President Donald Trump said during a roundtable discussion in the state of Texas.

"We are going to have stronger police forces because that is what we need," Trump said on Thursday.

The city of Minneapolis, he added, saw "three nights of hell" during recent protests over the death of African American George Floyd. The president said he sent the National Guard in and "it was a miracle, just everything stopped."

Related Topics

Police Trump George Minneapolis United States

Recent Stories

US surpasses 2 million coronavirus cases

41 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,733 new confirmed cases of ..

41 minutes ago

Russia rolls out first approved COVID-19 drug

41 minutes ago

Dubai Police, Dubai Sports Council hold workshop f ..

56 minutes ago

UAE trade in works of art hit AED10.6 bn in 2019

56 minutes ago

Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant embodies UAE&#039;s r ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.