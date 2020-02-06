Trump Says US Must Move Beyond 'Terrible Ordeal' of Impeachment

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Thursday called on Americans to move beyond the "terrible ordeal" of impeachment while thanking Republicans for their support during the impeachment process and blasting his Democratic opponents.

"As everybody knows, my family, our great country and your president have been put through a terrible ordeal by some very dishonest and corrupt people. They have done everything possible to destroy us and by so doing very badly hurt our nation," Trump said during his speech at the National prayer Breakfast in Washington. "So many people have been hurt and we can't let that go on. I'll be discussing it a little bit later at the White House.

"

Trump is expected to deliver at noon a statement on yesterday's vote in the Senate, where the Republican majority wrapped up the lengthy impeachment trial by dismissing both impeachment charges of the abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Trump praised Republicans for their support during the impeachment trial process.

"Weeks ago and again yesterday, courageous Republican politicians and leaders had the wisdom, fortitude and strength to do what everyone knows was right," the president said.

Trump also showed the numerous guests at the National Prayer Breakfast a newspaper whose headline read "Acquitted."