UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says US Must Move Beyond 'Terrible Ordeal' Of Impeachment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 09:42 PM

Trump Says US Must Move Beyond 'Terrible Ordeal' of Impeachment

US President Donald Trump on Thursday called on Americans to move beyond the "terrible ordeal" of impeachment while thanking Republicans for their support during the impeachment process and blasting his Democratic opponents

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Thursday called on Americans to move beyond the "terrible ordeal" of impeachment while thanking Republicans for their support during the impeachment process and blasting his Democratic opponents.

"As everybody knows, my family, our great country and your president have been put through a terrible ordeal by some very dishonest and corrupt people. They have done everything possible to destroy us and by so doing very badly hurt our nation," Trump said during his speech at the National prayer Breakfast in Washington. "So many people have been hurt and we can't let that go on. I'll be discussing it a little bit later at the White House.

"

Trump is expected to deliver at noon a statement on yesterday's vote in the Senate, where the Republican majority wrapped up the lengthy impeachment trial by dismissing both impeachment charges of the abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Trump praised Republicans for their support during the impeachment trial process.

"Weeks ago and again yesterday, courageous Republican politicians and leaders had the wisdom, fortitude and strength to do what everyone knows was right," the president said.

Trump also showed the numerous guests at the National Prayer Breakfast a newspaper whose headline read "Acquitted."

Related Topics

Senate Washington Vote White House Trump Congress Prayer Family

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Hamdan bin Mohammed attend we ..

29 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Senegalese Foreign Min ..

44 minutes ago

Powerful Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Hits Tokyo - Sei ..

2 minutes ago

Whistle-Blower Doctor in Wuhan Dies of New Coronav ..

2 minutes ago

Election Commission of Pakistan to enroll, rectify ..

2 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Thursday 06 ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.