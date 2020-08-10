UrduPoint.com
Trump Says US National Guard Ready To 'Act Immediately' To Secure Portland

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 10:14 PM

Trump Says US National Guard Ready to 'Act Immediately' to Secure Portland

US President Donald Trump on Monday said the National Guard is prepared to act promptly to safeguard the city of Portland and has accused both the Mayor and the Governor of putting people's lives at risk

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Monday said the National Guard is prepared to act promptly to safeguard the city of Portland and has accused both the Mayor and the Governor of putting people's lives at risk.

"Portland, which is out of control, should finally, after almost 3 months, bring in the National Guard," Trump said. "The Mayor and Governor are putting people's lives at risk. They will be held responsible. The Guard is ready to act immediately. The Courthouse is secured by Homeland!"

