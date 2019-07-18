Trump Says US Not Looking at Sanctions on Turkey Over Purchase of S-400

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) The Trump administration is not looking at imposing sanctions on Turkey over its purchase of the Russian S-400 air and missile defense systems, US President Donald Trump said on Thursday.

"No we're not looking at that right now," Trump said when asked whether his administration was considering sanctions on Turkey in response to its acquisition of the S-400.