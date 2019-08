President Donald Trump said Friday Washington wasn't ready to finalize a trade deal with Beijing, amid lingering worries over the intensifying US-China trade war

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :President Donald Trump said Friday Washington wasn't ready to finalize a trade deal with Beijing , amid lingering worries over the intensifying US-China trade war.

"We're not ready to make a deal," Trump told reporters at the WhiteHouse before heading out on vacation at his New Jersey golf resort.