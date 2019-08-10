Trump Says US Not Ready to Make Trade Deal With China, September Talks May Be Canceled

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday the United States has is not ready to make a trade deal with China and talks scheduled for September are in question

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday the United States has is not ready to make a trade deal with China and talks scheduled for September are in question.

"China wants to settle this deal... They would like to make a deal, I'm not ready to make a deal," Trump said. "Right now the talks are scheduled in September, whether or not they cancel, we'll see."

On August 1, Trump said Washington would slap a 10-percent tariff on a further $300 billion worth of Chinese imports effective on September 1.

The US Treasury Department on Monday said it had officially designated China as a currency manipulator and would work with the International Monetary Fund to address the issue.

China's central bank, in response, warned that Washington's move undermined international principles and would result in extremely negative consequences for the global economy.

The United States and China have been engaged in a trade war since June 2018, when Trump announced he was imposing tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports in a bid to balance the trade deficit. Since, the two countries have introduced several rounds of reciprocal tariffs.