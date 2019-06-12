Trump Says US Not Sending More Troops to Europe, May Transfer 2,000 From Germany to Poland

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that Washington and Warsaw are discussing deploying 2,000 US forces to Poland but stressed that he would not send additional forces to Europe but relocate them from Germany

"They are talking about 2,000 troops, but we'd be taking them out of Germany or would be moving them from another location. There would be no additional troops to Europe," Trump said before the meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

Trump noted that the United States has 52,000 troops deployed in Germany, and pointed out that Germany is only at one percent of defense spending as percentage of GDP.

"Germany is not living up to what they are supposed to be doing with respect to NATO and Poland is," Trump stated. "Poland is paying the max, the max will be raised. As you know, Germany is at one percent, they should be at two percent, and they are not getting there fast."

The Polish president is holding talks with Trump at the White House on Wednesday about a range of bilateral interests including security, trade, energy, and deepening the security partnership.