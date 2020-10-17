Trump Says US Now Has Hypersonic Missiles

UrduPoint.com
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump said during a campaign rally in Ocala, Florida that the United States now possesses hypersonic missiles.

"We have the hypersonic missiles that you used to hear about. We didn't have them because other countries were stealing our plans from the Obama administration, but we now have hypersonic missiles," Trump said on Friday.

