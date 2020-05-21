Trump Says US 'Probably' Will Reach Arms Control Deal With Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday that he will likely reach a deal with Russia on an arms treaty and China may become part of it.

Earlier, the US announced it was leaving the Open Skies Treaty, a pact that went into force in 2002 that allows mutual unarmed aerial surveillance among 34 member states. Washington claimed Russia violated the treaty as rationale for pulling out.

"We are probably going to make a deal with Russia on arms treaty and China will be maybe included in that," Trump said.

"We'll see what happens."

Russia would like the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) to continue during the five-year extension so that any new ideas could be considered without rush, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

The 2010 New START is the last remaining arms control treaty in force between Russia and the United States. The treaty expires in February 2021 and the United States has so far not committed to extending the accord, signaling it favors an amended arms control regime that would also include China.