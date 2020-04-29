Trump Says US Providing Ventilators to Nigeria, Spain Amid Pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The United States is assisting countries like Nigeria, Spain and Italy with ventilators amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, US President Donald Trump said during remarks at the White House on Tuesday.

"Italy, France, we're sending to Spain," Trump said. "We're going to send at least 200 ventilators to Nigeria.

"

Trump said the US Federal government has thousands of ventilators that are not being used.

Trump has said the United States is also sending ventilators to El Salvador, Indonesia, Ecuador, and Mexico.

Earlier in April, Trump said the federal government has about 10,000 ventilators stockpiled.

The United States has more than one million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 57,200 deaths caused by the disease as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.