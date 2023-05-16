WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump said on Monday that the American public was scammed as shown by Special Counsel John Durham's conclusion in his just released report that the FBI should have never launched an investigation into allegations of Trump-Russia collusion.

"After extensive research, Special Counsel John Durham concludes the FBI never should have launched the Trump-Russia probe! In other words, the American Public was scammed, just as it is being scammed right now by those who don't want to see GREATNESS for AMERICA!," Trump said in a message at Truth Social.