Trump Says US Revamping Nuclear Weapons But Hopes Will Never Use Them

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump said Sunday his country was upgrading its nuclear arsenal and making new weapons that it hopefully would never use.

"We are totally revamping and improving and in some cases getting brand new nuclear weapons ” never wanna have to use them ” but we have the most and the best in the world," he told soldiers at the Osan Air Base near Seoul, South Korea.

Trump said his administration had made "historic" investments in the military after it was "sadly depleted," including spending billions of Dollars on upgrades to missile defenses.

"You must be armed with overwhelming force ... We'll have it so strong ” it's getting to a level where it wasn't even close. Hopefully we'll never have to use it," he said.

Trump promised the military would soon see "hundreds and hundreds" of planes coming in. Twelve new warships will enter service next year, including an aircraft carrier and three guided-missile destroyers.