UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says US Revamping Nuclear Weapons But Hopes Will Never Use Them

Umer Jamshaid 3 seconds ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 05:50 PM

Trump Says US Revamping Nuclear Weapons But Hopes Will Never Use Them

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump said Sunday his country was upgrading its nuclear arsenal and making new weapons that it hopefully would never use.

"We are totally revamping and improving and in some cases getting brand new nuclear weapons ” never wanna have to use them ” but we have the most and the best in the world," he told soldiers at the Osan Air Base near Seoul, South Korea.

Trump said his administration had made "historic" investments in the military after it was "sadly depleted," including spending billions of Dollars on upgrades to missile defenses.

"You must be armed with overwhelming force ... We'll have it so strong ” it's getting to a level where it wasn't even close. Hopefully we'll never have to use it," he said.

Trump promised the military would soon see "hundreds and hundreds" of planes coming in. Twelve new warships will enter service next year, including an aircraft carrier and three guided-missile destroyers.

Related Topics

World Nuclear Trump Seoul South Korea Sunday Best Arsenal Billion

Recent Stories

JAFZA retrofit project phases 1, 2 complete: Etiha ..

50 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences on death o ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives UN Secretary-General

1 hour ago

UAE provides food assistance to districts in Yemen

1 hour ago

ADX reduces its trading commission fees by up to 9 ..

1 hour ago

Hessa Buhumaid highlights UAE&#039;s public servic ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.