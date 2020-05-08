UrduPoint.com
Trump Says US, Russia Willing To Move Forward On Arms Control Deal

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 12:50 AM

Trump Says US, Russia Willing to Move Forward on Arms Control Deal

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday the United States and Russia are willing to move forward on negotiating a new arms control deal.

"We are talking about arms control with Russia and we will go forward with that and we are talking about it very seriously," Trump said at the White House.

"They'd like to do it and we'd like to do it."

Earlier on Thursday, Trump had a telephone call with Russian Vladimir Putin to discuss a range of mutual interests such as arms control and response efforts to the novel coronavirus.

