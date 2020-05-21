Trump Says US-Russian Relations 'Very Good' Despite Washington Exiting Open Skies Treaty

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Thursday praised the good relationship he established with Russia despite announcing the US withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty.

"I think we have a very good relationship with Russia," Trump told reporters.

"If you look at what happened with oil, where Russia, Saudi Arabia and us got together, we saved our country millions of energy jobs and the oil now is solidifying... Our relationship with Russia has improved greatly especially since the Russian hoax has been proven totally false and illegal."

The president added that he expects the Unites States and Russia to iron out their differences on the Open Skies Treaty which allows the countries to conduct military surveillance overflights and conclude a new deal.