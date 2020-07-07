UrduPoint.com
Trump Says US Schools Must Reopen In Fall Despite COVID-19 Pandemic

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) US schools must reopen in the fall, President Donald Trump said in a message on Monday.

"SCHOOLS MUST OPEN IN THE FALL!!!" Trump said in a Twitter message.

States around the United States are now shutting down bars again hoping to flatten the curve of COVID-19 transmissions over the summer to make it safe for schools to reopen in the fall, The Hill newspaper reported on Sunday.

Last week, the United States reported a record surge in the number of COVID-19 cases reported.

The United States has reported 2,886,267 of COVID-19 so far, including 129,811 fatalities, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta said on Monday.

