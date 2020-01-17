Trump Says US Senate Impeachment Trial Should 'Go Very Quickly'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump said the Senate should conclude fairly quickly the impeachment trial against him.

"I think it should go very quickly," Trump told reporters at the White House on Thursday.

Trump called the attempt by congressional Democrats to remove him from office as "totally partisan" and characterized the charges against him as a "complete hoax.

"

On December 19, the House of Representatives voted along party lines to impeach Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress for allegedly freezing military aid to press Ukraine probe political rival Joe Biden.

The Senate will reconvene on January 21 to begin the impeachment trial.

Trump has called the impeachment process another political witch hunt by Democrats designed to overturn the results of the 2016 election.