UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says US Senate Impeachment Trial Should 'Go Very Quickly'

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 02:20 AM

Trump Says US Senate Impeachment Trial Should 'Go Very Quickly'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump said the Senate should conclude fairly quickly the impeachment trial against him.

"I think it should go very quickly," Trump told reporters at the White House on Thursday.

Trump called the attempt by congressional Democrats to remove him from office as "totally partisan" and characterized the charges against him as a "complete hoax.

"

On December 19, the House of Representatives voted along party lines to impeach Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress for allegedly freezing military aid to press Ukraine probe political rival Joe Biden.

The Senate will reconvene on January 21 to begin the impeachment trial.

Trump has called the impeachment process another political witch hunt by Democrats designed to overturn the results of the 2016 election.

Related Topics

Election Senate Ukraine White House Trump January December Democrats Congress 2016 From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Chairma ..

6 minutes ago

RAK Crown Prince receives Theyab bin Mohamed bin Z ..

2 hours ago

PTI most popular political party among people: Cha ..

3 hours ago

Javad Zarif Says Tehran Ready to Repatriate Bodies ..

3 hours ago

Parliamentary diplomacy to strengthen ties with Af ..

3 hours ago

Govt's initiatives to equip youth with skills for ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.