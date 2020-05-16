Trump Says US Sending 'Quite a Lot' of Ventilators to India

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) The United States is sending many ventilators to India to help authorities there cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, President Donald Trump told reporters.

"We're sending quite a lot of ventilators to India," Trump said at the White House on Friday before flying by helicopter to the presidential retreat at Camp David in Maryland for the weekend. "We have a tremendous supply of ventilators."

Earlier in the day, Trump pledged his solidarity and support for India and its prime minister Narendra Modi in fighting the pandemic.

"I am proud to announce that the United States will donate ventilators to our friends in India, We stand with India and Narendra Modi during this pandemic. We're also cooperating on vaccine development. Together we will beat the invisible enemy!" the president said in a Twitter message.

On Tuesday, the United States announced a $3.6 million grant to help India expand its testing for COVID-19.