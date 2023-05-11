UrduPoint.com

Trump Says US Sending Too Many Weapons To Ukraine It Needs

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2023 | 06:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the United States is sending too many weapons to Ukraine that it needs.

"It's an important question, so important because we're giving away so much equipment, we don't have ammunition for ourselves right now, we don't have ammunition for ourselves, we're giving away so much," Trump told CNN Town Hall when asked about military aid to Ukraine.

When asked about who Trump wants to win in the Ukraine conflict, he responded by saying: "I don't think in terms of winning and losing, I think in terms of getting it settled so we stop killing all these people.

"

"I want everyone to stop dying! ... Russians and Ukrainians, I want them to stop dying!" Trump said when asked the same question again.

Trump reiterated that he would have settled the conflict in 24 hours if he was the US president.

When asked about the role of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the conflict, Trump said that "it's something to be discussed at a later date" because it would be more difficult to negotiate a peace deal, and "right now we wanna get that war settled."

