Trump Says US Sending Ventilators to Mexico, 'Hundreds of Thousands' More Being Built

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters that he promised to send ventilators needed to treat coronavirus patients to Mexico among other foreign countries.

"I spoke to President of Mexico [Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador] today. Great gentleman. I told him that we are going to be helping him out with ventilators, helping Mexico out. We will be helping some other countries too," Trump said at a daily briefing Friday. "We are now the king of ventilators. We have hundreds of thousands under construction. We don't need them ourselves, the governors are in great shape."

Trump said the US can fully meet domestic needs and manufacture "hundreds of thousands" more.

Moreover, Trump said 3.

7 million COVID-19 tests have been administered in the United States and that states will have the flexibility to tap into unused testing capabilities.

Trump also said 80 million Americans have received their coronavirus relief money and announced that his administration will provide $19 billion in aid to US farmers, $16 billion will be used for direct payments to farmers and $3 billion in purchases of food for distribution.

In addition, the US president said he is "not happy" with China and claimed Washington will explore the source of the virus.

On Friday, the US coronavirus case count reached around 700,000 including almost 37,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.