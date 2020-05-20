UrduPoint.com
Trump Says US Should Consider Terminating Cattle Imports

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States should consider terminating trade deals concluded to import cattle in the country

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States should consider terminating trade deals concluded to import cattle in the country.

"I read yesterday where we take some cattle in from other countries because we have trade deals.

I think you should look to terminating those deals," Trump said. "We have a lot of cattle in this country and I think you should look at the possibility of terminating those trade deals."

