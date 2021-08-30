Trump Says US Should Demand Taliban Return Equipment Under Threat of Military Force

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) The US should demand that the Taliban (banned in Russia) return all the American equipment that was seized during its takeover of the country from Afghan security forces or employ military force against the group, Former US President Donald Trump said on Monday.

"All equipment should be demanded to be immediately returned to the United States, and that includes every penny of the $85 billion Dollars in cost," Trump said in a statement. "If it is not handed back, we should either go in with unequivocal Military force and get it, or at least bomb the hell out of it.

"

Trump criticized the Biden administration's handling of the withdrawal in the statement, saying that never in history has a withdrawal been handled so poorly.

Although the US has yet to recognize the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan, the Pentagon has repeatedly said that leadership has been in communication with the group on the ground in Kabul to coordinate free passage and security during the withdrawal.