Trump Says US Should Now Get Russia, Ukraine Together To Achieve Peace

Faizan Hashmi Published June 30, 2023 | 01:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) The United States should try to focus on getting Russia and Ukraine together to reach a peaceful resolution to the conflict, and Kiev would probably have to concede some territories it has lost to Russia to achieve peace, former US President Donald Trump said.

"I think the biggest thing that the U.S. should be doing right now is making peace - getting Russia and Ukraine together and making peace. You can do it ... This is the time to do it, to get the two parties together to force peace," Trump told Reuters in a phone interview on Thursday.

The former US president did not rule out that Ukraine might have to give up its plans to return some territories it had lost to Russia since February 2022 in order to stop the conflict, adding that everything would be "subject" to talks, if he still were US leader.

Trump has previously said that if he had remained president of the United States, Russia would not have launched the special military operation in Ukraine. The former US leader has also repeatedly stated that he could achieve peace in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine within 24 hours.

