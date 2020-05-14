Trump Says US Should Reopen Schools, COVID-19 Has 'Very Little Impact' on Young People

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump called for reopening schools across the country with possible quarantine extensions for elderly teachers.

"I think they should open the schools, absolutely. I think they should. It's a very little impact on young people," Trump told reporters during a White House event. "I don't consider our country coming back if the schools are closed."

He suggested that teachers and other school employees over 60 years old may stay out "for a little while longer."

Trump added, however, that he considers reopening schools a prerogative of states' governors.

He voiced displeasure with senior health official Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who at the Senate hearing earlier this week expressed reservations over lifting coronavirus-induced restrictions too soon.

"To me it's not an acceptable answer, especially when it comes to schools," Trump said.

In his testimony Fauci warned that premature reopening may cause new outbreaks.