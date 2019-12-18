Trump Says US Supports Bolivian Interim President Anez Amid Transition of Government

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) The United States supports Bolivian interim President Jeanine Anez as the country goes through a transition of government, US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We support Jeanine Anez in Bolivia as she works to ensure a peaceful democratic transition through free elections," Trump said via Twitter. "We denounce the ongoing violence and those that provoke it both in Bolivia and from afar."