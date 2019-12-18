UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says US Supports Bolivian Interim President Anez Amid Transition Of Government

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 12:30 AM

Trump Says US Supports Bolivian Interim President Anez Amid Transition of Government

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) The United States supports Bolivian interim President Jeanine Anez as the country goes through a transition of government, US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We support Jeanine Anez in Bolivia as she works to ensure a peaceful democratic transition through free elections," Trump said via Twitter. "We denounce the ongoing violence and those that provoke it both in Bolivia and from afar."

Related Topics

Twitter Trump Bolivia United States From Government

Recent Stories

Mubadala unveils World Tennis Championship trophy

49 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador attends Italian President&#039;s Ne ..

1 hour ago

UAE, US joint military exercise &#039;Iron Union 1 ..

1 hour ago

President confers Order of Independence on Singapo ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa receives Nicaraguan President&#039;s lette ..

2 hours ago

Ex-Trump Campaign Official Gates Sentenced to 45 D ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.