Trump Says US Supports 'Brave People of Iran' Who are Protesting, Always Will

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the United States backs the Iranian citizens who are protesting against their government and will continue to support their movement in the future

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the United States backs the Iranian citizens who are protesting against their government and will continue to support their movement in the future.

"The United States of America supports the brave people of Iran who are protesting for their FREEDOM. We have under the Trump Administration, and always will!" Trump said via Twitter.

Trump's Tweet appeared to be an about-face from comments he made just moments earlier during a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in London.

During that meeting, when a reporter asked whether the United States supports the protesters, Trump said: "I don't want to comment on that, but the answer is no.

"

Iran has been experiencing widespread protests since mid-November, which began over a sharp hike in fuel prices. The unrest led Iranian authorities to temporarily shut down the country's internet. Prominent rights group Amnesty International placed the death toll at 208 on Monday.

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, President Hassan Rouhani and other Iranian leaders have blamed the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia for financially supporting and training protesters.

