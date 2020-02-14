UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says US, Taliban 'Very Close' To Reaching Peace Deal

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 03:00 AM

Trump Says US, Taliban 'Very Close' to Reaching Peace Deal

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) President Donald Trump said in an interview on Thursday that United States and Taliban negotiators are "very close" to striking a peace deal that would allow US forces to begin pulling out of Afghanistan after 19 years of war.

"I think we're very close. I think there's a good chance that we'll have a deal and we'll see," Trump told iHeart Radio on Thursday. "That doesn't mean we have one, but we'll know over the next two weeks."

The tentative deal between the United States and the Taliban would require a one-week slowdown in fighting before any peace agreement is signed, according to media reports.

Trump noted that US forces in Afghanistan are "law enforcement as opposed to soldiers." The US president said "to a large extent and we shouldn't be there," adding "It's time to come home."

The United States invaded Afghanistan by ousting the Taliban from power shortly after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York and Washington. The intervention has lasted more than any other conflict the United States has been engaged in following an ill-fated effort to establish a US-style democracy in Afghanistan.

The Taliban fighters have managed to regain control of more territory than they held when the war began, according to US officials.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Washington Democracy Trump New York United States September Media From Agreement

Recent Stories

Saudi Foreign Minister Denies Rumors of Crown Prin ..

2 hours ago

US Files Superseding Indictment Against Huawei - C ..

2 hours ago

Universities' linkages with corporate sector enabl ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed participates in mangrove seedling ..

4 hours ago

Ethiopian PM arrives in UAE

5 hours ago

Jordan’s Fuheis Youth Club snatches AWST 2020 ba ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.