Trump Says US to Allow Navy Ship in New York Become COVID-19 Hospital

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump in a press briefing said his administration has allowed the navy hospital ship Comfort in New York City to be used to treat COVID-19 patients.

"Governor [Phil] Murphy and Governor [Andrew] Cuomo are going to be using the ship - New York, New Jersey - it's set for COVID," Trump said on Monday.