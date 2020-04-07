UrduPoint.com
Trump Says US To Allow Navy Ship In New York Become COVID-19 Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 03:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump in a press briefing said his administration has allowed the navy hospital ship Comfort in New York City to be used to treat COVID-19 patients.

"Governor [Phil] Murphy and Governor [Andrew] Cuomo are going to be using the ship - New York, New Jersey - it's set for COVID," Trump said on Monday.

