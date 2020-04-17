UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 03:50 AM

Trump Says US to Continue Expanding Novel Coronavirus Testing Capabilities

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The United States will continue to expand its novel coronavirus (COVID-19) testing capabilities, US President Donald Trump said during a press briefing at the White House.

"We will also continue to expand our testing capacity," Trump said on Thursday.

Trump noted that the United States has already passed its peak of COVID-19 pandemic.

