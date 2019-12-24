US President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday that the United States will deal very successfully with a possible Christmas 'gift' from North Korea

Tensions in the region have risen amid the breakdown in denuclearization talks between Pyongyang and Washington.

On December 3, North Korean Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Ri Thae Song warned that the US could expect a "Christmas gift" from Pyongyang.

"That's ok, we'll find what the surprise is, and we'll deal with it very successfully. Let's see what happens. Everybody's got surprises for me, but let's see what happens," Trump said.