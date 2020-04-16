UrduPoint.com
Trump Says US To Help Russia With Ventilators If Needed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 04:00 AM

Trump Says US to Help Russia with Ventilators if Needed

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) US President Donald Trumps told reporters that Russia may need ventilators to treat coronavirus patients and the United States will help.

"I think Russia is going to need ventilators. They are having a hard time in Moscow. We are going to help them," Trump said at a daily White House briefing on Wednesday.

At a peak of the outbreak in the US Russia send a planeload of medical supplies to New York.

