Trump Says US To Keep Tariffs On China Until Both Sides Finish Phase 2 Trade Deal
Wed 15th January 2020 | 11:25 PM
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said Washington would keep its tariffs on China in place and will only lift the duties once the two countries conclude a Phase 2 trade agreement
"We are leaving tariffs on ... but i will agree to take those tariffs off if we are able to do Phase 2," Trump said before signing the Phase 1 deal. "So, I am leaving them on ... but they will all come off as soon as we finish Phase 2."