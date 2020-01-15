Trump Says US to Keep Tariffs on China Until Both Sides Finish Phase 2 Trade Deal

(@imziishan)

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said Washington would keep its tariffs on China in place and will only lift the duties once the two countries conclude a Phase 2 trade agreement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said Washington would keep its tariffs on China in place and will only lift the duties once the two countries conclude a Phase 2 trade agreement.

"We are leaving tariffs on ... but i will agree to take those tariffs off if we are able to do Phase 2," Trump said before signing the Phase 1 deal. "So, I am leaving them on ... but they will all come off as soon as we finish Phase 2."