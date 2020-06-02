Trump Says US to Mobilize Military Amid Riots, Dispatching Thousands of Armed Troops to DC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) US President Donald Trump in a press conference said he is taking presidential action to mobilize all available Federal resources to respond to the ongoing protests over the death of George Floyd including the deployment of thousands of armed troops to quell riots in the nation's capital city.

"I am taking immediate presidential action to stop the violence and restore security and safety in America," Trump said on Monday. "I am mobilizing all available federal resources, civilian and military, to stop the rioting and looting.

To end the destruction and arson. And to protect the rights of law-abiding Americans."

Trump further said if the governors of US states refuse to take actions necessary to end riots, he will deploy the US military to "quickly solve the problem for them." Trump added that he is dispatching thousands of "heavily-armed" soldiers, military personnel and law enforcement officers to stop the rioting and looting in Washington, DC.