WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) President Donald Trump on Monday said the United States would no longer deal with the United Kingdom's ambassador to the country and slammed British Prime Minister Therese May's handling of Brexit.

"I do not know the Ambassador, but he is not liked or well thought of within the US We will no longer deal with him. The good news for the wonderful United Kingdom is that they will soon have a new Prime Minister," Trump said via Twitter.

Trump added that he has been highly critical of British Prime Minister Therese May and her representatives for creating a "mess" with Brexit.