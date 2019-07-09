UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says US To No Longer Deal With UK Ambassador, Slams May's Handling Of Brexit

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 12:10 AM

Trump Says US to No Longer Deal With UK Ambassador, Slams May's Handling of Brexit

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) President Donald Trump on Monday said the United States would no longer deal with the United Kingdom's ambassador to the country and slammed British Prime Minister Therese May's handling of Brexit.

"I do not know the Ambassador, but he is not liked or well thought of within the US We will no longer deal with him. The good news for the wonderful United Kingdom is that they will soon have a new Prime Minister," Trump said via Twitter.

Trump added that he has been highly critical of British Prime Minister Therese May and her representatives for creating a "mess" with Brexit.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Twitter Trump United Kingdom United States Brexit May

Recent Stories

1 killed, 16 injured as bus overturns in Faisalaba ..

7 minutes ago

UN Chief Urges Iran to Comply With Nuclear Deal Am ..

7 minutes ago

US Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein Charged With Sex Tr ..

7 minutes ago

UN Agencies Welcome Regional Road Map to Integrate ..

7 minutes ago

OSCE Watchdog Says Seen Several Cases of Discrimin ..

7 minutes ago

Hong Kong Police Says Arrested 6 People During Sun ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.