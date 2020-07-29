Trump Says US to Possibly Supply COVID-19 Vaccine to Other Countries

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) US President Donald Trump during a press briefing said the United States may provide a vaccine for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to other countries when it is ready.

"When we have that vaccine it will be discharged and taken care of," Trump told reporters on Tuesday.

"It will be a very rapid process all over the country and perhaps we'll be supplying a lot of the vaccine to other parts of the world like we do with ventilators and other things that we all of a sudden have become very good at making."

The Trump administration aims to have a vaccine available by the end of the year or early 2021.