UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says US To Possibly Supply COVID-19 Vaccine To Other Countries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 03:00 AM

Trump Says US to Possibly Supply COVID-19 Vaccine to Other Countries

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) US President Donald Trump during a press briefing said the United States may provide a vaccine for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to other countries when it is ready.

"When we have that vaccine it will be discharged and taken care of," Trump told reporters on Tuesday.

"It will be a very rapid process all over the country and perhaps we'll be supplying a lot of the vaccine to other parts of the world like we do with ventilators and other things that we all of a sudden have become very good at making."

The Trump administration aims to have a vaccine available by the end of the year or early 2021.

Related Topics

World Trump United States May All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

GCC chemical producers slash emissions and waste b ..

45 minutes ago

UAE-UK Business Council holds relaunch meeting

3 hours ago

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Al Dhafra Shooting C ..

5 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed rolls out Bin Wraiqa Emergency Serv ..

5 hours ago

India announces more repatriation flights from the ..

5 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches Baniyas Nort ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.