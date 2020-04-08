Trump Says US to Put Hold on Money to WHO Over China Bias

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump during a press briefing said that the United States will put a hold on its contributions to the World Health Organization as it looks into its handling of the novel coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, Trump accused the WHO of being biased towards China in its handling of the outbreak.

"They called it wrong, they missed the call... so we'll be looking into that very carefully and we're going to put a hold on money spent to the WHO," Trump said on Tuesday.