Trump Says US to Remove Sudan From State Sponsor of Terrorism List After It Pays $335Mln

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) President Donald Trump announced on Monday that the United States will take Sudan off its State Sponsors of Terrorism list after Khartoum pays $335 million to US terrorism victims and their families.

"GREAT news! New government of Sudan, which is making great progress, agreed to pay $335 MILLION to US terror victims and families," Trump said via Twitter. "Once deposited, I will lift Sudan from the State Sponsors of Terrorism list. At long last, JUSTICE for the American people and BIG step for Sudan!"