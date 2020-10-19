UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says US To Remove Sudan From State Sponsor Of Terrorism List After It Pays $335Mln

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 11:30 PM

Trump Says US to Remove Sudan From State Sponsor of Terrorism List After It Pays $335Mln

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) President Donald Trump announced on Monday that the United States will take Sudan off its State Sponsors of Terrorism list after Khartoum pays $335 million to US terrorism victims and their families.

"GREAT news! New government of Sudan, which is making great progress, agreed to pay $335 MILLION to US terror victims and families," Trump said via Twitter. "Once deposited, I will lift Sudan from the State Sponsors of Terrorism list. At long last, JUSTICE for the American people and BIG step for Sudan!"

Related Topics

Twitter Trump Progress Khartoum United States Sudan From Government Million

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 4th edition of Tole ..

5 minutes ago

&#039;UAE Warriors Arabia&#039; to kick-start in J ..

5 minutes ago

Montenegrin Coalition Member Deplores Planned Dril ..

21 minutes ago

Punjab govt taking steps to control price hike: Ad ..

21 minutes ago

WHO Hopes to Get Info on Pause in COVID-19 Treatme ..

24 minutes ago

Guinea's opposition self-declares victory in presi ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.