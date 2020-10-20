Trump Says US to Remove Sudan From State Sponsor of Terrorism List After It Pays $335Mln

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) President Donald Trump announced on Monday that the United States will take Sudan off its State Sponsors of Terrorism list after Khartoum pays $335 million to US terrorism victims and their families.

"GREAT news! New government of Sudan, which is making great progress, agreed to pay $335 MILLION to US terror victims and families," Trump said via Twitter. "Once deposited, I will lift Sudan from the State Sponsors of Terrorism list. At long last, JUSTICE for the American people and BIG step for Sudan!"

In June, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok reviewed the progress achieved in Sudan's democratic transition and the steps needed to remove the African nation from the US State Sponsors of Terrorism list.

Hamdok leads a transitional government that followed the ouster of longtime dictator Omar Bashir last year. Bashir has been indicted for war crimes by the International Criminal Court.

Sudan, which sheltered Osama bin Laden for nearly five years at a time when the Al-Qaeda leader was involved in attacks on targets in the United States, was placed on the US State Sponsors of Terrorism list in 1993, according to the State Department.

From: Liudmila Chernova - liudmila.chernova84@gmail.com