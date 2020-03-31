Trump Says US to Send $100Mln in Protective Equipment Italy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) US President Donald Trump said during a press conference that the United States is sending $100 million worth of protective medical equipment to Italy as they deal with a severe outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

"I just spoke to the Prime Minister of Italy and we have... additional product that we don't need, we're going to be sending approximately a hundred million Dollars worth of things, of surgical and medical and hospital things to Italy," Trump said on Monday.