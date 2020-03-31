UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says US To Send $100Mln In Protective Equipment Italy

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 03:00 AM

Trump Says US to Send $100Mln in Protective Equipment Italy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) US President Donald Trump said during a press conference that the United States is sending $100 million worth of protective medical equipment to Italy as they deal with a severe outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

"I just spoke to the Prime Minister of Italy and we have... additional product that we don't need, we're going to be sending approximately a hundred million Dollars worth of things, of surgical and medical and hospital things to Italy," Trump said on Monday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Trump Italy United States Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

41 new COVID-19 cases, three recoveries in UAE, di ..

51 minutes ago

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi denies rumoured fig ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai establishes disease control centre

51 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Urges Parliament to Pass Bills Needed fo ..

2 hours ago

Food, medicines, other essentials in safe hands wh ..

2 hours ago

RTA announces exemption from paid parking for two ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.