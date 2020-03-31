Trump Says US to Send $100Mln in Protective Equipment to Italy

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) US President Donald Trump said during a press conference that the United States is sending $100 million worth of protective medical equipment to Italy as they deal with a severe outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

"I just spoke to the Prime Minister of Italy and we have... additional product that we don't need, we're going to be sending approximately a hundred million Dollars worth of things, of surgical and medical and hospital things to Italy," Trump said on Monday.

Moreover, Trump said China and Russia have sent the United States equipment to help it cope with its domestic virus outbreak.

On Monday, the United States surpassed 150,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with the death toll increasing to 2,828, according to the Johns Hopkins University real-time tracker.

Globally, COVID-19 has infected more than 755,000 people and killed more than 36,000.