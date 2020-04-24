Trump Says US to Send Ventilators to Ecuador, Indonesia

(@FahadShabbir)

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he spoke by phone with his counterparts in Ecuador and Indonesia and promised to send both countries ventilators to treat patients afflicted with the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

"Great conversation with President Lenin Moreno of the Republic if Equador [sic]. We will be sending them desperately needed Ventilators, of which we have recently manufactured many, and helping them in other ways. They are fighting hard against CoronaVirus!" Trump said via Twitter.

In a separate post, Trump said he made the same pledge during a phone call with his Indonesian counterpart.

"Just spoke to my friend, President Joko Widodo of the Republic of Indonesia. Asking for Ventilators, which we will provide. Great cooperation between us!" he said.

There are over 2.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide, with the global death toll standing at 192,019 according to Johns Hopkins University.