UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says US To Send Ventilators To Ecuador, Indonesia, El Salvador

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 11:13 PM

Trump Says US to Send Ventilators to Ecuador, Indonesia, El Salvador

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he spoke by phone with his counterparts in Ecuador, Indonesia and El Slavador and promised to send the three countries ventilators to treat patients afflicted with the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Friday said he spoke by phone with his counterparts in Ecuador, Indonesia and El Slavador and promised to send the three countries ventilators to treat patients afflicted with the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

"Great conversation with President Lenin Moreno of the Republic if Equador [sic]. We will be sending them desperately needed Ventilators, of which we have recently manufactured many, and helping them in other ways. They are fighting hard against CoronaVirus!" Trump said via Twitter.

In a separate post, Trump said he made the same pledge during a phone call with his Indonesian counterpart.

"Just spoke to my friend, President Joko Widodo of the Republic of Indonesia. Asking for Ventilators, which we will provide. Great cooperation between us!" he said.

�Trump similarly said he spoke with El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele.

"Will be helping them with Ventilators, which are desperately needed. They have worked well with us on immigration at the Southern Border!" Trump said.

There are over 2.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide, with the global death toll standing at 192,019 according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

Twitter Trump Same Indonesia El Salvador Ecuador Joko Widodo Post Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoHaP, NCEMA issue guidelines on visits, exercise ..

1 minute ago

UAE leaders receive Ramadan greetings from Arab an ..

16 minutes ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 32,000 additional ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services launches ..

1 hour ago

Taraweeh to be broadcast live from Sheikh Zayed Gr ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed , Indian Minister of External A ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.