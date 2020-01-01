Trump Says US to Start Phase 2 Trade Talks With China Soon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Washington and Beijing would soon start the negotiations devoted to the Phase Two economic and trade deal, adding that these talks should be completed.

"The China deal will be signed, probably on January 15 ... We will start the negotiations very soon on phase two and I think phase two can be completed," Trump told reporters.

In December, the United States and China announced that they had worked out the Phase One trade deal as part of a larger bilateral trade agreement that would help resolve the long-lasting trade war between the two countries.

As part of the accord, the sides agreed to not introduce new duties that were planned to go into effect on December 15.

According to Trump administration officials, the phase one will cover tariff relief, increased agricultural purchases and certain structural changes to intellectual property and technology issues.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on December 15 that the first part of the trade deal with China would be inked in early January. Beijing has not confirmed this timing so far.